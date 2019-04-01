THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/1/19

New music. That's it, that's all.

April 1, 2019
The Big Beat

Cautious Clay (Photo: Shervin Lainez)

10pm

The Drums - "626 Bedford Avenue" (ANTI-)

Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)

Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)

(break)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Broken Social Scene - "Can't Find My Heart" (Arts & Crafts)

Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)

Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

American Football - "Every Wave to Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

MorMor - "Outside" (Don't Guess)

Vampire Weekend - "Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)" (Columbia)

LCD Soundsystem - "get innocuous (electric lady sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)

11pm

Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)

James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Republic)

Diane Coffee - "Like a Child Does" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Tacocat - "Hologram" (Sub Pop)

Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)

Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)

Cautious Clay - "SIDEWINDER" (Self-Released)

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)

Yves Tumor - "Lifetime" (Warp)

(break)

Guards - "Take My Mind" (Kobalt)

Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)

SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)

Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)

