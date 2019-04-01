THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/1/19
New music. That's it, that's all.
10pm
The Drums - "626 Bedford Avenue" (ANTI-)
Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)
Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)
(break)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)
Broken Social Scene - "Can't Find My Heart" (Arts & Crafts)
Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)
Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
American Football - "Every Wave to Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)" (Polyvinyl)
(break)
MorMor - "Outside" (Don't Guess)
Vampire Weekend - "Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)" (Columbia)
LCD Soundsystem - "get innocuous (electric lady sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)
11pm
Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)
James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Republic)
Diane Coffee - "Like a Child Does" (Polyvinyl)
(break)
Tacocat - "Hologram" (Sub Pop)
Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)
Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)
Cautious Clay - "SIDEWINDER" (Self-Released)
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)
Yves Tumor - "Lifetime" (Warp)
(break)
Guards - "Take My Mind" (Kobalt)
Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)
SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)
Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)