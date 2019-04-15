THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/15/19

10pm

Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)

Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)

(break)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)

Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)

A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)

PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)

Julia Jacklin - "Pressure to Party" (Polyvinyl)

Priests - "Jesus' Son" (Sister Polygon)

(break)

Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)

Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)

11pm

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)

Operators - "Faithless" (Last Gang)

(break)

Charly Bliss - "Chatroom" (Barsuk)

The Get Up Kids - "The Problem Is Me" (Polyvinyl)

Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)

Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)

(break)

Yeasayer - "Let Me Listen in on You" (Yeasayer Records)

Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)

Ra Ra Riot - "Bad to Worse" (Rob the Rich/Caroline)

Pip Blom - "Ruby" (Heavenly/[PIAS])