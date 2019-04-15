THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/15/19
Yes, that IS a Bruce Hornsby track in there!
10pm
Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)
Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)
(break)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)
Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)
A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)
PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)
Julia Jacklin - "Pressure to Party" (Polyvinyl)
Priests - "Jesus' Son" (Sister Polygon)
(break)
Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)
Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)
Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)
11pm
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)
Operators - "Faithless" (Last Gang)
(break)
Charly Bliss - "Chatroom" (Barsuk)
The Get Up Kids - "The Problem Is Me" (Polyvinyl)
Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)
Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)
(break)
Yeasayer - "Let Me Listen in on You" (Yeasayer Records)
Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)
Ra Ra Riot - "Bad to Worse" (Rob the Rich/Caroline)
Pip Blom - "Ruby" (Heavenly/[PIAS])