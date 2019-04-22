THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/22/19

Find a new track or twelve to fall in love with.

April 22, 2019
The Big Beat

Cate Le Bon (Photo courtesy of Force Field PR)

Categories: 
Features
First Listen

10pm

Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)

Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

(break)

The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)

PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)

Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)

Omni - "Delicacy" (Sub Pop)

Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)

(break)

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)

Cate Le Bon - "Home to You" (Mexican Summer)

11pm

Baroness - "Seasons" (Abraxan Hymns)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)

(break)

Pixx - "Disgrace" (4AD)

Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)

Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)

Modest Mouse - "I'm Still Here" (Epic)

Charly Bliss - "Chatroom" (Barsuk)

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

(break)

Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)

Yeasayer - "Let Me Listen in on You" (Yeasayer Records)

Pip Blom - "Ruby" (Heavenly/[PIAS])

Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Father Mountain" (Sub Pop)

Tags: 
Chicago new music show
Chicago indie radio

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes