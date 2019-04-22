THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/22/19
Find a new track or twelve to fall in love with.
10pm
Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)
Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
(break)
The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)
PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)
Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)
Omni - "Delicacy" (Sub Pop)
Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)
(break)
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)
Cate Le Bon - "Home to You" (Mexican Summer)
11pm
Baroness - "Seasons" (Abraxan Hymns)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)
Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)
(break)
Pixx - "Disgrace" (4AD)
Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)
Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)
Modest Mouse - "I'm Still Here" (Epic)
Charly Bliss - "Chatroom" (Barsuk)
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
(break)
Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)
Yeasayer - "Let Me Listen in on You" (Yeasayer Records)
Pip Blom - "Ruby" (Heavenly/[PIAS])
Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Father Mountain" (Sub Pop)