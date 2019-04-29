THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/29/19

10pm

FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)

Cate Le Bon - "Home to You" (Mexican Summer)

(break)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Read My Mind" (Sub Pop)

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

The Mountain Goats - "Doc Gooden" (Merge)

Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)

(break)

FKA twigs - "Cellophane" (Young Turks)

Modest Mouse - "I'm Still Here" (Epic)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)

11pm

Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)

Omni - "Delicacy" (Sub Pop)

Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)

(break)

Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)

Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)

Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)

Mark Lanegan Band - "Stitch It Up" (Heavenly/[PIAS])

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

Lucy Dacus - "My Mother & I" (Matador)

(break)

Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)

PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)

Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)

The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)