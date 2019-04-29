THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/29/19
NEW MUSIC.
10pm
FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)
Cate Le Bon - "Home to You" (Mexican Summer)
(break)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Read My Mind" (Sub Pop)
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
The Mountain Goats - "Doc Gooden" (Merge)
Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)
(break)
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" (Young Turks)
Modest Mouse - "I'm Still Here" (Epic)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)
Bruce Hornsby - "Cast-Off (feat. Justin Vernon)" (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers/Red Light Mgmt)
11pm
Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)
Omni - "Delicacy" (Sub Pop)
Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)
(break)
Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)
Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)
Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)
Mark Lanegan Band - "Stitch It Up" (Heavenly/[PIAS])
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
Lucy Dacus - "My Mother & I" (Matador)
(break)
Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)
PUP - "Sibling Rivalry" (Little Dipper/Rise)
Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)
The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)