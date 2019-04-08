THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/8/19

10pm

Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)

Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)

Operators - "Faithless" (Last Gang)

(break)

Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)

Tacocat - "Hologram" (Sub Pop)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)

Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)

Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)

Cautious Clay - "SIDEWINDER" (Self-Released)

(break)

A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)

Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)

Diane Coffee - "Like a Child Does" (Polyvinyl)

Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)

11pm

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)

Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

(break)

Priests - "Jesus' Son" (Sister Polygon)

MorMor - "Outside" (Don't Guess)

The Get Up Kids - "The Problem Is Me" (Polyvinyl)

Julia Jacklin - "Pressure to Party" (Polyvinyl)

Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)

Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)

(break)

Ra Ra Riot - "Bad to Worse" (Rob the Rich/Caroline)

Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)

Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)