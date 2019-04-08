THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 4/8/19
Your weekly dose of the latest and greatest.
10pm
Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)
Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)
Operators - "Faithless" (Last Gang)
(break)
Titus Andronicus - "(I Blame) Society" (Merge)
Tacocat - "Hologram" (Sub Pop)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)
Vampire Weekend - "This Life" (Columbia)
Plague Vendor - "New Comedown" (Epitaph)
Cautious Clay - "SIDEWINDER" (Self-Released)
(break)
A Certain Ratio - "Houses in Motion" (Mute)
Middle Kids - "Real Thing" (Domino)
Diane Coffee - "Like a Child Does" (Polyvinyl)
Aldous Harding - "The Barrel" (4AD)
11pm
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)
Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
(break)
Priests - "Jesus' Son" (Sister Polygon)
MorMor - "Outside" (Don't Guess)
The Get Up Kids - "The Problem Is Me" (Polyvinyl)
Julia Jacklin - "Pressure to Party" (Polyvinyl)
Interpol - "The Weekend" (Matador)
Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)
(break)
Ra Ra Riot - "Bad to Worse" (Rob the Rich/Caroline)
Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)
Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You" (Mom + Pop)