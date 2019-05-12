THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/13/19

Nothing but new music with a whole helluva lot of guitars this week.

May 12, 2019
The Big Beat

Black Mountain (photo: Magdelena Wosinska)

10pm

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)

Teenage Wrist - "Mary" (Epitaph)

(break)

Little Simz - "Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)" (AGE 101/AWAL)

Simon Bonney - "Don't Walk Away From Love" (Mute)

Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)

Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)

Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)

Sequoyah Murray - "Penalties of Love" (Thrill Jockey)

(break)

IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)

Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)

Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)

11pm

The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On" (Astralwerks)

Stef Chura - "They'll Never" (Saddle Creek)

Orville Peck - "Turn to Hate" (Sub Pop)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Planet B" (ATO)

(break)

Alex Cameron - "Miami Memory" (Secretly Canadian)

Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)

Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)

Palehound - "Worthy" (Polyvinyl)

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

Titus Andronicus - "Tumlut Around the World" (Merge)

(break)

Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)

Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)

