THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/13/19
Nothing but new music with a whole helluva lot of guitars this week.
10pm
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)
Teenage Wrist - "Mary" (Epitaph)
(break)
Little Simz - "Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)" (AGE 101/AWAL)
Simon Bonney - "Don't Walk Away From Love" (Mute)
Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)
Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)
Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)
Sequoyah Murray - "Penalties of Love" (Thrill Jockey)
(break)
IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)
Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)
Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)
11pm
The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On" (Astralwerks)
Stef Chura - "They'll Never" (Saddle Creek)
Orville Peck - "Turn to Hate" (Sub Pop)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Planet B" (ATO)
(break)
Alex Cameron - "Miami Memory" (Secretly Canadian)
Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)
Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)
Palehound - "Worthy" (Polyvinyl)
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
Titus Andronicus - "Tumlut Around the World" (Merge)
(break)
Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)
Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)