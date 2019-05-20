THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/20/19

10pm

Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)

Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)

The National - "Rylan" (4AD)

(break)

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" (Interscope)

Teenage Wrist - "Mary" (Epitaph)

Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)

Kaytranada - "Dysfunctional (feat. VanJess)" (RCA)

Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)

IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)

(break)

SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)

Stef Chura - "They'll Never" (Saddle Creek)

Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)

Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)

11pm

Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)

Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)

Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Bad Religion - "Lose Your Head" (Epitaph)

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

Little Simz - "Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)" (AGE 101/AWAL)

The 1865 - "Runaway Bride" (Mass Appeal)

The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On" (Astralwerks)

Alex Cameron - "Miami Memory" (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Chon - "Petal" (Sumerian)

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)

Dude York - "Falling" (Hardly Art)