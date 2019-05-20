THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/20/19
Your weekly dose of the latest and greatest.
10pm
Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)
Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)
The National - "Rylan" (4AD)
(break)
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time" (Interscope)
Teenage Wrist - "Mary" (Epitaph)
Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)
Kaytranada - "Dysfunctional (feat. VanJess)" (RCA)
Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)
IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)
(break)
SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)
Stef Chura - "They'll Never" (Saddle Creek)
Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)
Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)
11pm
Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)
Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)
Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)
(break)
Bad Religion - "Lose Your Head" (Epitaph)
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
Little Simz - "Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)" (AGE 101/AWAL)
The 1865 - "Runaway Bride" (Mass Appeal)
The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On" (Astralwerks)
Alex Cameron - "Miami Memory" (Secretly Canadian)
(break)
Chon - "Petal" (Sumerian)
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)
Dude York - "Falling" (Hardly Art)