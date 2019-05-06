THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/6/19
Experience King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard in full-on metal mode.
10pm
Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)
(break)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Planet B" (ATO)
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" (Young Turks)
Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)
Orville Peck - "Turn to Hate" (Sub Pop)
Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)
Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)
(break)
Palehound - "Worthy" (Polyvinyl)
The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)
The Mountain Goats - "Doc Gooden" (Merge)
Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)
11pm
Titus Andronicus - "Tumlut Around the World" (Merge)
Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)
Lucy Dacus - "My Mother & I" (Matador)
(break)
Simon Bonney - "Don't Walk Away From Love" (Mute)
Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)
Sequoyah Murray - "Penalties of Love" (Thrill Jockey)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Read My Mind" (Sub Pop)
Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)
(break)
Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)
Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)
Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)