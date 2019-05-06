THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 5/6/19

10pm

Marika Hackman - "i'm not where you are" (Sub Pop)

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

Ride - "Future Love" (Wichita)

(break)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Planet B" (ATO)

FKA twigs - "Cellophane" (Young Turks)

Tame Impala - "Borderline" (Interscope)

Orville Peck - "Turn to Hate" (Sub Pop)

Tycho - "Easy" (Mom + Pop)

Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)

(break)

Palehound - "Worthy" (Polyvinyl)

The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got to Try" (Astralwerks)

The Mountain Goats - "Doc Gooden" (Merge)

Japanese Breakfast - "Essentially" (W Records)

11pm

Titus Andronicus - "Tumlut Around the World" (Merge)

Hot Chip - "Hungry Child" (Domino)

Lucy Dacus - "My Mother & I" (Matador)

(break)

Simon Bonney - "Don't Walk Away From Love" (Mute)

Hatchie - "Stay With Me" (Double Double Whammy)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Boys in the Better Land" (Partisan)

Sequoyah Murray - "Penalties of Love" (Thrill Jockey)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Read My Mind" (Sub Pop)

Mallrat - "Groceries" (Nettwerk)

(break)

Middle Kids - "Beliefs and Prayers" (Domino)

Kyle Craft - "2 Ugly 4 NY" (Sub Pop)

Georgia - "About Work the Dancefloor" (Domino)