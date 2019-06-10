THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/10/19

10pm

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

Jai Paul - "He" (XL)

(break)

Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)

Cherry Glazerr - "Ohio" (Secretly Canadian)

Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)

Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)

The National - "Rylan" (4AD)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)

(break)

Lost Under Heaven - "Teen Violence" (Mute)

Yuno - "Sunshine" (Sub Pop)

Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)

11pm

Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)

Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)

Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)

(break)

Pixies - "On Graveyard Hill" (Infectious/BMG)

Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)

The Gotobeds - "Debt Begins at 30 (feat. Victoria Ruiz)" (Sub Pop)

Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)

SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Self-Immolate" (ATO)

(break)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)

Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)

Shannon Lay - "Nowhere" (Sub Pop)

