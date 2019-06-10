THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/10/19
Find one or twelve new tracks to fall in love with.
10pm
Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
Jai Paul - "He" (XL)
(break)
Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)
Cherry Glazerr - "Ohio" (Secretly Canadian)
Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)
Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)
The National - "Rylan" (4AD)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)
(break)
Lost Under Heaven - "Teen Violence" (Mute)
Yuno - "Sunshine" (Sub Pop)
Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)
11pm
Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)
Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)
Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)
(break)
Pixies - "On Graveyard Hill" (Infectious/BMG)
Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)
The Gotobeds - "Debt Begins at 30 (feat. Victoria Ruiz)" (Sub Pop)
Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)
SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Self-Immolate" (ATO)
(break)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)
Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)
Shannon Lay - "Nowhere" (Sub Pop)