THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/17/19
If new music isn't your thing, stay the hell away.
10pm
Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)
Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
(break)
GOON - "Northern Saturn" (Partisan)
Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)
Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)
Amber Mark - "What If" (PMR/Virgin EMI)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)
The National - "Rylan" (4AD)
(break)
Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)
Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)
Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)
Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)
WHY? - "Stained Glass Slipper" (Joyful Noise)
11pm
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)
(break)
Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)
Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)
Pixies - "On Graveyard Hill" (Infectious/BMG)
Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)
Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)
Jai Paul - "He" (XL)
(break)
Night Moves - "Recollections" (Domino)
Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)
Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)
Marika Hackman - "the one" (Sub Pop)