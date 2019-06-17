THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/17/19

If new music isn't your thing, stay the hell away.

June 17, 2019
The Big Beat

Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek of Whitney (photo: Olivia Bee)

10pm

Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)

Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

GOON - "Northern Saturn" (Partisan)

Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)

Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)

Amber Mark - "What If" (PMR/Virgin EMI)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)

The National - "Rylan" (4AD)

Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)

Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

Sampa The Great - "Final Form" (Ninja Tune)

WHY? - "Stained Glass Slipper" (Joyful Noise)

11pm

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)

Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)

Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)

Pixies - "On Graveyard Hill" (Infectious/BMG)

Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)

Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)

Jai Paul - "He" (XL)

Night Moves - "Recollections" (Domino)

Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)

Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)

Marika Hackman - "the one" (Sub Pop)

