THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/3/19

Back after the holiday with an avalanche of debuts.

June 3, 2019
The Big Beat

Sleater-Kinney (Photo: Jason Williamson)

10pm

FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)

Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)

Bad Religion - "Lose Your Head" (Epitaph)

(break)

Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)

The 1865 - "Runaway Bride" (Mass Appeal)

Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)

Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)

Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)

Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)

Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)

Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

11pm

Yuno - "Sunshine" (Sub Pop)

Chon - "Petal" (Sumerian)

Kaytranada - "Dysfunctional (feat. VanJess)" (RCA)

(break)

Cherry Glazerr - "Ohio" (Secretly Canadian)

Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)

The National - "Rylan" (4AD)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)

Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)

(break)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Self-Immolate" (ATO)

Dude York - "Falling" (Hardly Art)

Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)

The Gotobeds - "Debt Begins at 30 (feat. Victoria Ruiz)" (Sub Pop)

