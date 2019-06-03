THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/3/19
Back after the holiday with an avalanche of debuts.
10pm
FONTAINES D.C. - "Hurricane Laughter" (Partisan)
Jamila Woods - "BALDWIN" (Jagjaguwar)
Bad Religion - "Lose Your Head" (Epitaph)
(break)
Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)
The 1865 - "Runaway Bride" (Mass Appeal)
Lower Dens - "Young Republicans" (Ribbon Music)
Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
SYML - "The Bird" (Nettwerk)
Bon Iver - "U (Man Like)" (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
Hot Chip - "Melody of Love" (Domino)
Mac DeMarco - "On the Square" (Mac's Record Label)
Vampire Weekend - "Bambina" (Columbia)
Black Mountain - "Licensed to Drive" (Jagjaguwar)
Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)
11pm
Yuno - "Sunshine" (Sub Pop)
Chon - "Petal" (Sumerian)
Kaytranada - "Dysfunctional (feat. VanJess)" (RCA)
(break)
Cherry Glazerr - "Ohio" (Secretly Canadian)
Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (Mom + Pop)
The National - "Rylan" (4AD)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
IDLES - "Mercedes Marxist" (Partisan)
Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)
(break)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Self-Immolate" (ATO)
Dude York - "Falling" (Hardly Art)
Kevin Morby - "OMG Rock N Roll" (Dead Oceans)
The Gotobeds - "Debt Begins at 30 (feat. Victoria Ruiz)" (Sub Pop)