THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/1/19

Two hours of nothing but the latest and greatest from Thom Yorke, Sleater-Kinney, Sheer Mag, Titus Andronicus, Tycho, and tons more.

July 1, 2019
The Big Beat

Thom Yorke (Photo: Greg Williams)

10pm

Jai Paul - "He" (XL)

Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Holy Ghost! - "Do This" (West End/BMG)

Steve Gunn - "Be Still Moon" (Matador)

Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)

Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)

Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

Slaughter Beach, Dog - "Heart Attack" (Lame-O)

!!! - "Serbia Drums" (Warp)

Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

11pm

The S.L.P. - "Nobody Else" (The Orchard/Monotone)

Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)

Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)

Lucy Dacus - "Forever Half Mast" (Matador)

Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)

Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)

Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)

Weyes Blood - "Something to Believe" (Sub Pop)

Spoon - "No Bullets Spent" (Matador)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)

