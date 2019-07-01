THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/1/19
Two hours of nothing but the latest and greatest from Thom Yorke, Sleater-Kinney, Sheer Mag, Titus Andronicus, Tycho, and tons more.
10pm
Jai Paul - "He" (XL)
Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
Holy Ghost! - "Do This" (West End/BMG)
Steve Gunn - "Be Still Moon" (Matador)
Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)
Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)
Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
(break)
Slaughter Beach, Dog - "Heart Attack" (Lame-O)
!!! - "Serbia Drums" (Warp)
Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)
Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)
11pm
The S.L.P. - "Nobody Else" (The Orchard/Monotone)
Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)
Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)
(break)
Lucy Dacus - "Forever Half Mast" (Matador)
Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)
Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)
Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)
(break)
Weyes Blood - "Something to Believe" (Sub Pop)
Spoon - "No Bullets Spent" (Matador)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)