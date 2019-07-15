THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/15/19

Hey, all... Dunno why it took me so long to get slowthai on the show, but hey, better late than never. Personal favs Belle & Sebastian, Tycho, and Bon Iver all sound fantastic with their latest, and Cuco debuts on the program between Chicago dates at Metro and The Riviera Theater (Sept. 22).

10pm

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)

(break)

Orville Peck - "Winds Change" (Sub Pop)

Ceremony - "Turn Away the Bad Thing" (Relapse)

Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)

Maps - "Surveil" (Mute)

Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)

black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)

Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)

(break)

Jenny Hval - "Ashes to Ashes" (Sacred Bones)

Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)

Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)

GOON - "Check Engine Light" (Partisan)

11pm

Lower Dens - "I Drive" (Ribbon Music)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)

Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)

(break)

Jay Som - "Tenderness" (Polyvinyl)

Flying Lotus - "More (feat. Anderson .Paak)" (Warp)

Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)

Gruff Rhys - "Bae Bae Bae" (Rough Trade)

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)

Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)

Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)

Lusine - "Not Alone (feat. Jenn Champion)" (Ghostly International)