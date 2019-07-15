THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/15/19
Out with the old and in with the new...
Hey, all... Dunno why it took me so long to get slowthai on the show, but hey, better late than never. Personal favs Belle & Sebastian, Tycho, and Bon Iver all sound fantastic with their latest, and Cuco debuts on the program between Chicago dates at Metro and The Riviera Theater (Sept. 22).
10pm
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)
(break)
Orville Peck - "Winds Change" (Sub Pop)
Ceremony - "Turn Away the Bad Thing" (Relapse)
Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)
Maps - "Surveil" (Mute)
Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)
black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)
Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)
(break)
Jenny Hval - "Ashes to Ashes" (Sacred Bones)
Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)
Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)
GOON - "Check Engine Light" (Partisan)
11pm
Lower Dens - "I Drive" (Ribbon Music)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)
Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)
(break)
Jay Som - "Tenderness" (Polyvinyl)
Flying Lotus - "More (feat. Anderson .Paak)" (Warp)
Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)
Gruff Rhys - "Bae Bae Bae" (Rough Trade)
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)
(break)
Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)
Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)
Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)
Lusine - "Not Alone (feat. Jenn Champion)" (Ghostly International)