THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/22/19
More new music than you can handle...
A couple of Chicago favs, Whitney and Twin Peaks, dropped new tracks this past week. Dig into those along with an amazing Simon and Garfunkel cover by Westerman, Tycho's latest, 20-year-old Cuco, and Fever Ray remixing...Fever Ray!
10pm
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
GOON - "Check Engine Light" (Partisan)
Lower Dens - "I Drive" (Ribbon Music)
(break)
Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)
Maps - "Surveil" (Mute)
Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)
Vivian Girls - "Sick" (Polyvinyl)
Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)
Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)
(break)
Dry Cleaning - "Magic of Meghan" (Self-Released)
Orville Peck - "Winds Change" (Sub Pop)
Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)
Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)
Dude York - "Should've" (Hardly Art)
11pm
Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])
black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)
slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)
(break)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Hope" (Domino)
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)
Fever Ray - "I'm Not Done (Still Not Done Mix)" (Mute)
Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)
Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)
(break)
Twin Peaks - "Dance Through It" (Grand Jury)
Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)
Chris Staples - "Holy Moly" (Barsuk)
Jay Som - "Tenderness" (Polyvinyl)