THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/22/19

A couple of Chicago favs, Whitney and Twin Peaks, dropped new tracks this past week. Dig into those along with an amazing Simon and Garfunkel cover by Westerman, Tycho's latest, 20-year-old Cuco, and Fever Ray remixing...Fever Ray!

10pm

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

GOON - "Check Engine Light" (Partisan)

Lower Dens - "I Drive" (Ribbon Music)

(break)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)

Maps - "Surveil" (Mute)

Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)

Vivian Girls - "Sick" (Polyvinyl)

Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)

Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)

(break)

Dry Cleaning - "Magic of Meghan" (Self-Released)

Orville Peck - "Winds Change" (Sub Pop)

Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)

Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)

Dude York - "Should've" (Hardly Art)

11pm

Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])

black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)

slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)

(break)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Hope" (Domino)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Fever Ray - "I'm Not Done (Still Not Done Mix)" (Mute)

Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)

Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)

(break)

Twin Peaks - "Dance Through It" (Grand Jury)

Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)

Chris Staples - "Holy Moly" (Barsuk)

Jay Som - "Tenderness" (Polyvinyl)