THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/8/19

July 8, 2019
The Big Beat

Belle & Sebastian (Photo courtesy of Ground Control Touring)

10pm

Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)

Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)

Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)

(break)

black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)

Lucy Dacus - "Forever Half Mast" (Matador)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)

Flying Lotus - "More (feat. Anderson .Paak)" (Warp)

Slaughter Beach, Dog - "Heart Attack" (Lame-O)

Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)

Holy Ghost! - "Do This" (West End/BMG)

Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

11pm

Ceremony - "Turn Away the Bad Thing" (Relapse)

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

Weyes Blood - "Something to Believe" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)

Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)

(break)

Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)

Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)

Gauche - "Running" (Merge)

The S.L.P. - "Nobody Else" (The Orchard/Monotone)

