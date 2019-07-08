THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 7/8/19
Your one-stop shop for the latest and greatest.
10pm
Belle & Sebastian - "Sister Buddha" (Matador)
Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)
Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)
(break)
black midi - "Talking Heads" (Rough Trade)
Lucy Dacus - "Forever Half Mast" (Matador)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Sha Sha Sha" (Partisan)
Flying Lotus - "More (feat. Anderson .Paak)" (Warp)
Slaughter Beach, Dog - "Heart Attack" (Lame-O)
Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)
(break)
Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)
Holy Ghost! - "Do This" (West End/BMG)
Vagabon - "Flood Hands" (Nonesuch)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
11pm
Ceremony - "Turn Away the Bad Thing" (Relapse)
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
Weyes Blood - "Something to Believe" (Sub Pop)
(break)
Dessa - "Good for You" (Doomtree)
Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)
Alex Cameron - "Divorce" (Secretly Canadian)
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
Thom Yorke - "Not the News" (XL)
(break)
Girl Friday - "Decoration/Currency" (Hardly Art)
Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)
Gauche - "Running" (Merge)
The S.L.P. - "Nobody Else" (The Orchard/Monotone)