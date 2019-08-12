THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 8/12/19

Spike Fuck. Maybe not the ideal name if you're on a mission for massive radio play, but we ain't afraid to give her a few spins. slowthai's "Doorman" continues to dominate, Foals have chosen to rock once again on "Black Bull," we go one track deeper into tA's An Obelisk, and Iggy Pop is back!

10pm

slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)

Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])

Clairo - "Bags" (Fader)

(break)

WIVES - "Hit Me Up" (City Slang)

Gemini Rising - "Just Because" (GR)

Mac DeMarco - "Finally Alone" (Caroline)

Geowulf - "Round and Round" ([PIAS])

Caamp - "Peach Fuzz" (Mom + Pop)

DJ Shadow - "Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)" (Mass Appeal)

(break)

Spike Fuck - "Body by Crystal" (Partisan)

Hibou - "As Always" (Barsuk)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

Foals - "Black Bull" (Warner Bros.)

11pm

Jamila Woods - "BETTY (for Boogie)" (Jagjaguwar)

Bon Iver - "Faith" (Jagjaguwar)

Sleater-Kinney - "Can I Go On" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

Mikal Cronin - "Show Me" (Merge)

Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)

DIIV - "Skin Game" (Captured Tracks)

Hovvdy - "Cathedral" (Double Double Whammy)

HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)

Titus Andronicus - "Just Like Ringing a Bell" (Merge)

(break)

Iggy Pop - "James Bond" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Jay Som - "Nighttime Drive" (Polyvinyl)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)