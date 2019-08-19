THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 8/19/19

Lovers of Irish punk rejoice! The Murder Capital and Girl Band both make debuts on the show this week, and horrorcore/John Carpenter fans might want to spend some time with the latest from clipping. Chicago favorites Whitney and Jamila Woods both return, we can't get enough of the new Bon Iver record, and we dig deeper into the latest from Oso Oso... It's all there for ya!

10pm

Titus Andronicus - "Just Like Ringing a Bell" (Merge)

Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)

Iggy Pop - "James Bond" (Loma Vista/Concord)

(break)

The Murder Capital - "Don't Cling to Life" (Human Season)

Hovvdy - "Cathedral" (Double Double Whammy)

Sleater-Kinney - "Can I Go On" (Mom + Pop)

clipping. - "Nothing Is Safe" (Sub Pop)

WIVES - "Hit Me Up" (City Slang)

Bon Iver - "Faith" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

Oso Oso - "Impossible Game" (Triple Crown)

Jamila Woods - "BETTY (for Boogie)" (Jagjaguwar)

Foals - "Black Bull" (Warner Bros.)

Spike Fuck - "Body by Crystal" (Partisan)

11pm

Ride - "Clouds of Saint Marie" (Wichita)

Mikal Cronin - "Show Me" (Merge)

Geowulf - "Round and Round" ([PIAS])

(break)

Girl Band - "Going Norway" (Rough Trade)

Jay Som - "Nighttime Drive" (Polyvinyl)

Big Thief - "Not" (4AD)

Cautious Clay - "Swim Home" (Cautious Clay)

Mac DeMarco - "Finally Alone" (Caroline)

HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)

(break)

Black Belt Eagle Scout - "My Heart Dreams" (Saddle Creek)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)

Queen of Jeans - "Get Lost" (Topshelf)