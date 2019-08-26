THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 8/26/19

This coming Friday is Whitney Day here in Chicago. FOR REAL. Get into "Valleys (My Love)" while you count down the minutes to album release day later this week... What happened to The 1975?! They'd better be careful or they might be mistaken for a rock band going forward... And be sure to hit the Oso Oso, Girl Band, and Ride tracks. All personal favs this week that deserve an extra shout...

10pm

Mikal Cronin - "Show Me" (Merge)

HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)

Ride - "Clouds of Saint Marie" (Wichita)

(break)

The 1975 - "People" (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

Jamila Woods - "BETTY (for Boogie)" (Jagjaguwar)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)

Kim Gordon - "Sketch Artist" (Matador)

Foals - "Black Bull" (Warner Bros.)

Iggy Pop - "James Bond" (Loma Vista/Concord)

(break)

DIIV - "Taker" (Captured Tracks)

The Murder Capital - "Don't Cling to Life" (Human Season)

Jay Som - "Nighttime Drive" (Polyvinyl)

11pm

Steve Lacy - "Playground" (AWAL)

Black Belt Eagle Scout - "My Heart Dreams" (Saddle Creek)

Faux Ferocious - "Stress Kills" (Burger)

(break)

Bon Iver - "Naeem" (Jagjaguwar)

Oso Oso - "Impossible Game" (Triple Crown)

clipping. - "Nothing Is Safe" (Sub Pop)

Lower Dens - "Galapagos" (Ribbon Music)

Cautious Clay - "Swim Home" (Cautious Clay)

Girl Band - "Going Norway" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Automatic - "Calling It" (Stones Throw)

Titus Andronicus - "Just Like Ringing a Bell" (Merge)

Big Thief - "Not" (4AD)

Allah-Las - "Polar Onion" (Mexican Summer)