THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 8/5/19
New music. That's it, that's all.
10pm
DIIV - "Skin Game" (Captured Tracks)
DJ Shadow - "Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)" (Mass Appeal)
Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)
(break)
Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)
slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Hope" (Domino)
Iggy Pop - "James Bond" (Loma Vista/Concord)
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
Hibou - "As Always" (Barsuk)
(break)
HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)
Tourist - "Elixir" (Sunday)
Vivian Girls - "Sick" (Polyvinyl)
Foals - "Black Bull" (Warner Bros.)
11pm
Gemini Rising - "Just Because" (GR)
Caamp - "Peach Fuzz" (Mom + Pop)
Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)
(break)
Sleater-Kinney - "Can I Go On" (Mom + Pop)
BEA1991 - "My Own Heaven" (Self-released)
Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])
Clairo - "Bags" (Fader)
Tegan and Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday" (Sire)
Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)
(break)
Fruit Bats - "Drawn Away" (Merge)
Shura - "religion (u can lay your hands on me)" (Secretly Canadian)
Bon Iver - "Faith" (Jagjaguwar)