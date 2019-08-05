THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 8/5/19

New music. That's it, that's all.

August 5, 2019
The Big Beat

Angel Olsen (Photo: Cameron McCool)

10pm

DIIV - "Skin Game" (Captured Tracks)

DJ Shadow - "Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)" (Mass Appeal)

Whitney - "Valleys (My Love)" (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Angel Olsen - "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)

slowthai - "Doorman" (Method)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Hope" (Domino)

Iggy Pop - "James Bond" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

Hibou - "As Always" (Barsuk)

(break)

HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)

Tourist - "Elixir" (Sunday)

Vivian Girls - "Sick" (Polyvinyl)

Foals - "Black Bull" (Warner Bros.)

11pm

Gemini Rising - "Just Because" (GR)

Caamp - "Peach Fuzz" (Mom + Pop)

Ty Segall - "Radio" (Drag City)

(break)

Sleater-Kinney - "Can I Go On" (Mom + Pop)

BEA1991 - "My Own Heaven" (Self-released)

Westerman - "Kathy's Song" ([PIAS])

Clairo - "Bags" (Fader)

Tegan and Sara - "I'll Be Back Someday" (Sire)

Cuco - "Feelings" (Interscope)

(break)

Fruit Bats - "Drawn Away" (Merge)

Shura - "religion (u can lay your hands on me)" (Secretly Canadian)

Bon Iver - "Faith" (Jagjaguwar)

