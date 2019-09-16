THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 9/16/19

New music and nothing but.

September 16, 2019
The Big Beat

Mannequin Pussy (Photo: Scott Troyan)

10pm

Naked Giants - "Green Fuzz" (New West)

HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)

The Murder Capital - "Don't Cling to Life" (Human Season)

(break)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)

Ride - "Clouds of Saint Marie" (Wichita)

Cautious Clay - "Swim Home" (Cautious Clay)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)

AURORA - "Apple Tree (Georgia Remix)" (Glassnote)

Iggy Pop - "Sonali" (Loma Vista/Concord)

(break)

Mannequin Pussy - "Cream" (Epitaph)

Whitney - "Used to Be Lonely" (Secretly Canadian)

Steve Lacy - "Playground" (AWAL)

11pm

Corridor - "Topographe" (Sub Pop)

Lana Del Rey - "The Greatest" (Interscope)

The 1975 – “People” (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

(break)

Grimes – “Violence (feat. i_o)” (4AD)

Pinegrove – “Moment” (Rough Trade)

Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly" (Partisan)

DIIV – "Taker" (Captured Tracks)

Bon Iver – “Naeem” (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

girl in red - "bad idea!" (Marie Ulven)

Joyero – “Steepest Stairs” (Merge)

Jay Som – “Nighttime Drive” (Polyvinyl)

beabadoobee - "She Plays Bass" (Dirty Hit)

