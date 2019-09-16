THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 9/16/19
New music and nothing but.
10pm
Naked Giants - "Green Fuzz" (New West)
HAIM - "Summer Girl" (Columbia)
The Murder Capital - "Don't Cling to Life" (Human Season)
(break)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)
Ride - "Clouds of Saint Marie" (Wichita)
Cautious Clay - "Swim Home" (Cautious Clay)
A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)
AURORA - "Apple Tree (Georgia Remix)" (Glassnote)
Iggy Pop - "Sonali" (Loma Vista/Concord)
(break)
Mannequin Pussy - "Cream" (Epitaph)
Whitney - "Used to Be Lonely" (Secretly Canadian)
Steve Lacy - "Playground" (AWAL)
11pm
Corridor - "Topographe" (Sub Pop)
Lana Del Rey - "The Greatest" (Interscope)
The 1975 – “People” (Dirty Hit/Interscope)
(break)
Grimes – “Violence (feat. i_o)” (4AD)
Pinegrove – “Moment” (Rough Trade)
Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly" (Partisan)
DIIV – "Taker" (Captured Tracks)
Bon Iver – “Naeem” (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
girl in red - "bad idea!" (Marie Ulven)
Joyero – “Steepest Stairs” (Merge)
Jay Som – “Nighttime Drive” (Polyvinyl)
beabadoobee - "She Plays Bass" (Dirty Hit)