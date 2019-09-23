THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 9/23/19
26 of the choicest new tracks, just for you.
If you're in the mood to jump and thrash around a bit, might I recommend A. Swayze & The Ghosts and IDLES? And I guess that The 1975, Mannequin Pussy, and The Murder Capital can all take care of you in that department as well. Looking at the rest of the list, a couple of the up-and-comers that deserve a nice long look (listen) would have to be girl in red and Soccer Mommy, so dig in, my friends...
10pm
Bon Iver – “Naeem” (Jagjaguwar)
Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)
Cautious Clay - "Erase" (Cautious Clay)
(break)
IDLES - "I Dream Guillotine" (Partisan)
Grimes – “Violence (feat. i_o)” (4AD)
Pinegrove – “Moment” (Rough Trade)
Mikal Cronin - "Shelter" (Merge)
girl in red - "bad idea!" (Marie Ulven)
DJ Shadow - "Rosie" (Mass Appeal)
(break)
Kate Tempest - "People's Faces (Streatham Version)" (American/Republic)
Ride - "Clouds of Saint Marie" (Wichita)
A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)
Steve Lacy - "Playground" (AWAL)
11pm
The 1975 – “People” (Dirty Hit/Interscope)
Iggy Pop - "Sonali" (Loma Vista/Concord)
Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)
(break)
Vagabon - "Water Me Down" (Nonesuch)
The Murder Capital - "Don't Cling to Life" (Human Season)
Yoke Lore - "Everybody Wants to Be Loved" (Yell House)
Mannequin Pussy - "Cream" (Epitaph)
Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly" (Partisan)
Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)
(break)
Turnover - "Much After Feeling" (Run For Cover)
beabadoobee - "She Plays Bass" (Dirty Hit)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)
Lana Del Rey - "The Greatest" (Interscope)