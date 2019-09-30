THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 9/30/19

Bon Iver will be in town this Friday playing at Allstate Arena. It was Monster Jam last weekend at Allstate, Bon Iver this weekend. I'd love to know exactly how many people will have attended both events when it's all said and done. Something tells me it's more than we think (zero)... Charli XCX & HAIM sound fantastic together, and Noel Gallagher has new music out at the same time as his brother. Is that a coincidence? Did Noel hold back the release of his EP to steal some thunder from Liam? Or vice versa? What's going on there?

10pm

girl in red - "bad idea!" (Marie Ulven)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Southern Sky" (Domino)

The 1975 – “People” (Dirty Hit/Interscope)

(break)

Charli XCX - "Warm (feat. HAIM)" (Atlantic)

Turnover - "Much After Feeling" (Run For Cover)

Bon Iver – “Naeem” (Jagjaguwar)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - "This Is the Place" (Sour Mash/Caroline)

DJ Shadow - "Rosie" (Mass Appeal)

Kate Tempest - "People's Faces (Streatham Version)" (American/Republic)

(break)

Ceremony - "In the Spirit World Now" (Relapse)

Grimes – “Violence (feat. i_o)” (4AD)

Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)

Yoke Lore - "Everybody Wants to Be Loved" (Yell House)

11pm

Kim Gordon - "Air BnB" (Matador)

Mikal Cronin - "Shelter" (Merge)

Cautious Clay - "Erase" (Cautious Clay)

(break)

One True Pairing - "Dawn at the Factory" (Domino)

Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)

Erthlings - "Returning" (Future Classic)

Vagabon - "Water Me Down" (Nonesuch)

Cigarettes After Sex - "Heavenly" (Partisan)

(break)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Varsity - "Second Act" (Run For Cover)

M83 - "Lune de Fiel" (Mute)