THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Cloud Nothings - "Leave Him Now"

Video of Cloud Nothings - &quot;Leave Him Now&quot; (audio only)

Cleveland indie rockers Cloud Nothings will release Last Building Burning on October 19 and "Leave Him Now" is our second taste of the record (following "The Echo of the World"). The forthcoming album clocks in at just over 30 minutes, so you shouldn't have too much of a problem finding time to give it the old-school, front-to-back listen when it's released next month. You can also check out the band when they come to Thalia Hall for a Friday night show in mid-December. Tickets here.

On to the rest of this week's selections...

10pm

Django Django - "Swimming at Night" (Ribbon Music)

NOTHING - "Zero Day" (Relapse)

SYML - "Clean Eyes" (Nettwerk)

(break)

Foxing - "Nearer My God" (Triple Crown)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

Kero Kero Bonito - "Make Believe" (Polyvinyl)

Cloud Nothings - "Leave Him Now" (Carpark)

J Mascis - "See You at the Movies" (Sub Pop)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

(break)

Big Red Machine - "I Won't Run From It" (Jagjaguwar/PEOPLE)

Lost Under Heaven - "For the Wild" (Mute)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

11pm

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Empress Of - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

We Were Promised Jetpacks - "Hanging In" (We Were Promised Jetpacks)

(break)

Brandon Coleman - "Walk Free (Flying Lotus Remix)" (Brainfeeder)

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)

Tomberlin - "Any Other Way" (Saddle Creek)

Indoor Pets - "Hi" (Wichita)

mewithoutYou - "Julia (or, 'Holy to the Lord' on the Bells of Horses)" (Run For Cover)

Sleaford Mods - "Gallows Hill" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Low - "Rome (Always in the Dark)" (Sub Pop)

Christine and the Queens - "5 Dollars" (Capitol)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium" (XL)

Dilly Dally - "Doom" (Partisan)