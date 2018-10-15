THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The Dirty Nil - "That's What Heaven Feels Like"

Video of The Dirty Nil - That&#039;s What Heaven Feels Like (Official Video)

I've heard lots of people bemoaning the fact that there aren't as many rock bands topping the charts or filling arenas as there were in decades past, and that's to be expected as musical trends can be cyclical, so if you're someone that's sitting around bitching about not having as many rock bands to go see these days and you're not into The Dirty Nil, that needs to change. Their third album, Master Volume, has just been released and they'll be playing at Cobra Lounge on Friday night October 26. A true rock 'n' roll venue for a true rock 'n' roll band and a true rock 'n' roll price ($10). See ya there.

On to the rest of this week's selections...

10pm

boy pablo - "Losing You" (U OK? / 777)

Bob Moses - "Enough to Believe" (Domino)

Indoor Pets - "Hi" (Wichita)

(break)

Kurt Vile - "Bassackwards" (Matador)

Roosevelt - "Shadows" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers - "Apocalypse Now (& Later)" (Bloodshot)

Lala Lala - "I Get Cut" (Hardly Art)

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)

Longwave - "Stay With Me" (Bodan Kuma)

(break)

Wild Nothing - "Canyon on Fire" (Captured Tracks)

Big Red Machine - "I Won't Run From It" (Jagjaguwar/PEOPLE)

Steven A. Clark - "Found" (Secretly Canadian)

11pm

Fred Thomas - "Good Times Are Gone Again" (Polyvinyl)

Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy" (RED MUSIC)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

The Dirty Nil- "That's What Heaven Feels Like" (Dine Alone)

Foxing - "Nearer My God" (Triple Crown)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Charly Bliss - "Heaven" (Barsuk)

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Confidence Man - "Catch My Breath" ([PIAS])

(break)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

Gorillaz - "Sorcererz" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Villagers - "Fool" (Domino)

Matthew Dear - "What You Don't Know" (Ghostly International)