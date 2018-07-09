THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: GOON - "Gay Rage"

Video of Gay Rage

L.A. band GOON is doing something fairly unique. Ahead of the release of their debut album in 2019, they're repackaging EPs from 2016 and 2017 into an LP to be released this coming Friday. So, no worries at all if you missed 2016's Dusk of Punk and/or 2017's Happy Omen because they'll be released as one later on this week. Enjoy some "Gay Rage" ahead of Friday's release and go deeper into the new Beach House and Gang of Youths albums. Also, check out newcomers Conner Youngblood, Ali Barter, and Alice Glass...

On to the picks!

10pm

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater" (Capitol)

Spiritualized - "I'm Your Man" (Fat Possum)

(break)

GOON - "Gay Rage" (Partisan)

Mitski - "Nobody" (Dead Oceans)

Bay Ledges - "I Remember" (S-Curve)

Ali Barter - "Girlie Bits" (Inertia/[PIAS])

MorMor - "Waiting on the Warmth" (Don't Guess)

Teleman - "Cactus" (Moshi Moshi)

(break)

Alice Glass - "Mine" (Loma Vista)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

Gorillaz - "Tranz" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

11pm

ODESZA - "Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges) [TYCHO Remix]" (Counter)

Dirty Projectors - "That's a Lifestyle" (Domino)

Conner Youngblood - "The Birds of Finland" (Counter)

(break)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

Beach House - "Black Car" (Sub Pop)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "An Air Conditioned Man" (Sub Pop)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

King Princess - "1950" (Columbia)

Arctic Monkeys - "She Looks Like Fun" (Domino)

Interpol - "The Rover" (Matador)

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)