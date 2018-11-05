THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Grapetooth - "Blood"

Video of Grapetooth - Blood [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Chicago band Grapetooth will release their debut album this coming Friday on good ol' Polyvinyl and we're thrilled to have another track to share this week ahead of the release. Not only will their album drop on Friday, but they'll be playing an all-ages hometown show at Thalia Hall on Sunday that you can still get into (tickets here). I've not yet been to one of their shows, but by all accounts they're a pretty good time. If you enjoy synthy jams as much as I do, then you should have no problem getting into "Blood."

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

Royal Trux - "Every Day Swan" (Fat Possum)

Hatchie - "Adored" (Double Double Whammy)

Wild Nothing - "Canyon on Fire" (Captured Tracks)

(break)

Poppy - "Play Destroy (feat. Grimes)" (Mad Decent)

Kurt Vile - "Bassackwards" (Matador)

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock" (Merge)

Young Fathers - "Toy" (Ninja Tune)

(break)

Mitski - "Washing Machine Heart" (Dead Oceans)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Charly Bliss - "Heaven" (Barsuk)

11pm

LCD Soundsystem - "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang" (DFA/Columbia)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Indoor Pets - "Being Strange" (Wichita)

(break)

Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

Iron & Wine - "Last of Your Rock N Roll Heroes" (Sub Pop)

Holy Ghost! - "Anxious" (BMG)

Adia Victoria - "Dope Queen Blues" (Atlantic)

(break)

Pedro the Lion - "Yellow Bike" (Polyvinyl)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Boygenius - "Me & My Dog" (Matador)

Brett Newski - "Ride" (Nomad Union)