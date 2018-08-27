THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Hippo Campus - "Bambi"

Video of BAMBI - (Official Audio)

The Twin Cities have given us so many bands worth knowing and knowing well over the years and Hippo Campus is one of the latest to be added to the list. We have a history with them on THE BIG BEAT and we're thrilled to be sharing the title track from their forthcoming sophomore release, Bambi. Hippo Campus will be coming through town in the fall for an all-ages show at the Riviera Theater on October 6. Tickets here.

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

Roosevelt - "Forgive (feat. Washed Out)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Foxing - "Slapstick" (Triple Crown)

(break)

boygenius - "Bite the Hand" (Matador)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

The Dirty Nil - "Pain of Infinity" (Dine Alone)

Christine and the Queens - "5 Dollars" (Capitol)

Spiritualized - "Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go" (Fat Possum)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt" (Caroline)

(break)

The Lemon Twigs - "The Fire" (4AD)

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

11pm

Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

Low - "Disarray" (Sub Pop)

(break)

IDLES - "Great" (Partisan)

Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

Lost Under Heaven - "For the Wild" (Mute)

Cat Power - "Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)" (Domino)

Gorillaz - "Sorcererz" (Warner Bros.)

(break)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

Moses Sumney - "Rank & File" (Jagjaguwar)

Luluc - "Kids" (Sub Pop)