THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Interpol - "The Rover"

Interpol will release Marauder on August 24 and to celebrate the album announcement, they've just shared a new track by the name of "The Rover." Frontman Paul Banks says of the album, "Marauder is a facet of myself. That’s the guy that f---s up friendships and does crazy s---. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Good move to leave that dude in a song, Paul...

On to the rest of this week's picks!

10pm

Dirty Projectors - "Break-Thru" (Domino)

Mitski - "Geyser" (Dead Oceans)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Bells & Circles" (Caroline International)

(break)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

Chad Valley - "See Through" (Cascine)

Father John Misty - "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of them All" (Sub Pop)

Lo Moon - "Real Love" (Columbia)

Lost Under Heaven - "Bunny's Blues" (Mute)

St. Vincent - "Fast Slow Disco" (Loma Vista)

(break)

Wooden Shjips - "Already Gone" (Thrill Jockey)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

The Goon Sax - "She Knows" (Wichita)

11pm

Beth Orton & The Chemical Brothers - "I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain" (Caroline International)

Arctic Monkeys - "She Looks Like Fun" (Domino)

Cullen Omori - "Happiness Reigns" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Interpol - "The Rover" (Matador)

Janelle Monáe - "Pynk (feat. Grimes)" (Atlantic/Bad Boy)

Chromatics - "Black Walls" (Italians Do It Better)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - "No Place" (Reprise)

Jealous of the Birds - "Plastic Skeletons" (Canvasback)

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice" (Double Double Whammy)

(break)

Beach House - "Dark Spring" (Sub Pop)

Hana Vu - "Crying on the Subway" (Luminelle)

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows" (Domino)

Petal - "Tightrope" (Run For Cover)