THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones"

Video of Kurt Vile - Loading Zones

Philly man Kurt Vile leads the way this week as he shows us a thing or two about street parking in his hometown. Also fun, he used real-looking parking tickets (via snail mail) to promote the release of the new single.

We're looking forward to seeing Kurt and his Violators at the Riviera Theater on December 22. Tickets here.

On to the rest of the picks!

10pm

Phantastic Ferniture - "Gap Year" (Polyvinyl)

Spiritualized - "Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go" (Fat Possum)

Gorillaz - "Sorcererz" (Warner Bros.)

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

Matthew Dear - "Bunny's Dream" (Ghostly International)

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

The Dirty Nil - "Pain of Infinity" (Dine Alone)

Cat Power - "Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)" (Domino)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

11pm

Low - "Disarray" (Sub Pop)

Steven A. Clark - "Feel This Way" (Secretly Canadian)

The Growlers - "Problems III" (Beach Goth)

Swearin' - "Untitled (LA)" (Merge)

Maggie Rogers - "Give a Little" (Capitol)

NOTHING - "Blue Line Baby" (Relapse)

Roosevelt - "Forgive (feat. Washed Out)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Moses Sumney - "Rank & File" (Jagjaguwar)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt" (Caroline)

Slaves - "Cut and Run" (Virgin EMI)

Jungle - "Heavy, California" (XL)

Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)

Cullen Omori - "Happiness Reigns" (Sub Pop)