THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex"

Video of Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment Complex

By the time you read this, Lana Del Rey's second single should be out in the world, but before we get to "Venice Bitch" (and we will) we'd like to spend a little time with "Mariners Apartment Complex." And it's not very often that artists are featured twice in one show, but Lana's first single leads the way this week and we're still pretty high on the new Cat Power track, on which Lana is featured. So, hey, as we all know, more Lana is always better.

On to this week's picks...

10pm

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

(break)

Rostam - "In a River" (Rostam/Dauntless Promotion)

Foxing - "Slapstick" (Triple Crown)

Lost Under Heaven - "For the Wild" (Mute)

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Empress Of - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium" (XL)

(break)

Kero Kero Bonito - "Make Believe" (Polyvinyl)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

11pm

NOTHING - "Zero Day" (Relapse)

Django Django - "Swimming at Night" (Ribbon Music)

(break)

J Mascis - "See You at the Movies" (Sub Pop)

LCD Soundsystem - "i used to (dixon retouch)" (DFA/Columbia)

Cat Power - "Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)" (Domino)

mewithoutYou - "Julia (or, 'Holy to the Lord' on the Bells of Horses)" (Run For Cover)

Roosevelt - "Forgive (feat. Washed Out)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

OHMME - "Icon" (Joyful Noise)

(break)

Dilly Dally - "Doom" (Partisan)

Teleman - "Song for a Seagull" (Moshi Moshi)

Sleaford Mods - "Gallows Hill" (Rough Trade)

Christine and the Queens - "5 Dollars" (Capitol)