THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex"

Our first taste of Lana's sixth album.

September 17, 2018
The Big Beat

Lana Del Rey (Photo: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features

By the time you read this, Lana Del Rey's second single should be out in the world, but before we get to "Venice Bitch" (and we will) we'd like to spend a little time with "Mariners Apartment Complex." And it's not very often that artists are featured twice in one show, but Lana's first single leads the way this week and we're still pretty high on the new Cat Power track, on which Lana is featured. So, hey, as we all know, more Lana is always better.

On to this week's picks...

10pm

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

(break)

Rostam - "In a River" (Rostam/Dauntless Promotion)

Foxing - "Slapstick" (Triple Crown)

Lost Under Heaven - "For the Wild" (Mute)

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Empress Of - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium" (XL)

(break)

Kero Kero Bonito - "Make Believe" (Polyvinyl)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

11pm

NOTHING - "Zero Day" (Relapse)

Django Django - "Swimming at Night" (Ribbon Music)

(break)

J Mascis - "See You at the Movies" (Sub Pop)

LCD Soundsystem - "i used to (dixon retouch)" (DFA/Columbia)

Cat Power - "Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)" (Domino)

mewithoutYou - "Julia (or, 'Holy to the Lord' on the Bells of Horses)" (Run For Cover)

Roosevelt - "Forgive (feat. Washed Out)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

OHMME - "Icon" (Joyful Noise)

(break)

Dilly Dally - "Doom" (Partisan)

Teleman - "Song for a Seagull" (Moshi Moshi)

Sleaford Mods - "Gallows Hill" (Rough Trade)

Christine and the Queens - "5 Dollars" (Capitol)

Tags: 
Chicago new music show
Chicago indie radio

Recent Podcast Audio
An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes