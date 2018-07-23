THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories"

According to Pitchfork, the forthcoming album from The Lemon Twigs is a musical about a chimpanzee...with Todd Rundgren as the ape's father. Yes, it sounds wild and ambitious, but it's something that Brian and Michael D'Addario should be able to pull off. I've seen this band live three or four times now and BIG BEAT regulars will know that I rave about them any chance I get. An album announcement along with a new single is a pretty good excuse to do more of that, wouldn't you say?

On to this week's selections...

10pm

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Mitski - "Nobody" (Dead Oceans)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Talking Straight" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Grapetooth - "Violent" (Polyvinyl)

Spiritualized - "I'm Your Man" (Fat Possum)

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)

The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover" (AWAL Recordings)

DJDS - "I Get By (feat. Amber Mark & Vory)" (Loma Vista)

Mudhoney - "Paranoid Core" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Jenn Champion - "O.M.G. (I'm All Over It)" (Hardly Art)

Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater" (Capitol)

11pm

The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories" (4AD)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

Gorillaz - "Hollywood (feat. snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

(break)

Rubblebucket - "Fruity" (Grand Jury)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

DeVotchKa - "Straight Shot" (Concord)

Mk.Gee - "Over Here" (Orchard Ears)

GOON - "Gay Rage" (Partisan)

Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

Matt and Kim - "Glad I Tried (Isom Innis Remix)" (FADER)

DILLY DALLY - "I Feel Free" (Partisan)

King Princess - "1950" (Columbia)