THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England"

Video of Phosphorescent - New Birth in New England (Official Audio)

Matthew Houck is back with another Phosphorescent album on the way via Dead Oceans. C'est La Vie will be released October 5 and our first taste of the album comes in the form of "New Birth in New England," a gorgeous 5-minute slice of folk-pop that you may want to hear another time or seventeen.

Phosphorescent will headline The Vic Theatre on November 30. Tickets here.

On to the rest of the show!

10pm

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

The Growlers - "Problems III" (Beach Goth)

(break)

Maggie Rogers - "Give a Little" (Capitol)

Joyce Manor - "Million Dollars to Kill Me" (Epitaph)

Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)

Moses Sumney - "Rank & File" (Jagjaguwar)

Parquet Courts - "Total Football" (Rough Trade)

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Steven A. Clark - "Feel This Way" (Secretly Canadian)

NOTHING - "Blue Line Baby" (Relapse)

Spiritualized - "Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go" (Fat Possum)

11pm

Slaves - "Cut and Run" (Virgin EMI)

Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

Anna Calvi - "Hunter" (Domino)

(break)

Basement - "Disconnect" (Fueled By Ramen)

Caroline Rose - "Jeannie Becomes a Mom" (New West)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt" (Caroline)

Phantastic Ferniture - "Gap Year" (Polyvinyl)

Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)

Jungle - "Heavy, California" (XL)

(break)

The Rural Alberta Advantage - "Bad Luck Again" (Saddle Creek)

Santigold - "Run the Road" (Downtown)

Viagra Boys - "Sports" (YEAR0001)

Matthew Dear - "Bunny's Dream" (Ghostly International)