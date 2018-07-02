THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Roosevelt - "Under the Sun"

German singer/songwriter/producer Roosevelt is back with the follow-up to his excellent 2016 self-titled debut. Well, he's almost back. Young Romance won't be released until late September, but for now we get to sink our ears into the lead track, "Under the Sun." It's every bit as breezy, catchy, and fun as other BIG BEAT 2016 favorites like "Moving On" and "Fever." We're thrilled to have him back.

On to the picks...

10pm

MorMor - "Waiting on the Warmth" (Don't Guess)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

Gorillaz - "Tranz" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

(break)

Shame - "Lampoon" (Dead Oceans)

Snail Mail - "Heat Wave" (Matador)

ODESZA - "Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges) [TYCHO Remix]" (Counter)

Saintseneca - "Frostbiter" (ANTI-)

Dirty Projectors - "That's a Lifestyle" (Domino)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

(break)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

Mass Gothic - "J.Z.O.K." (Sub Pop)

11pm

Interpol - "The Rover" (Matador)

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice" (Double Double Whammy)

Teleman - "Cactus" (Moshi Moshi)

(break)

Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "An Air Conditioned Man" (Sub Pop)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

Gruff Rhys - "Limited Edition Heart" (Rough Trade)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

King Tuff - "Neverending Sunshine" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Mitski - "Nobody" (Dead Oceans)

Spiritualized - "I'm Your Man" (Fat Possum)

Bay Ledges - "I Remember" (S-Curve)