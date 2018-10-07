THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid"

Video of Sharon Van Etten - Comeback Kid (Official Audio)

Sharon's been staying busy since the release of 2014's Are We There. She picked up an acting gig in a Netflix show, appeared on Twin Peaks, worked on a degree in psychology, wrote a movie score, oh, and became a mother. Time away from the neverending album-tour-album-tour cycle can be a godsend for certain artists, and Sharon sounds fantastic in our first taste of the forthcoming Remind Me Tomorrow. The album is due on January 18.

On to the rest of this week's selections...

10pm

Foxing - "Nearer My God" (Triple Crown)

SYML - "Clean Eyes" (Nettwerk)

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

(break)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Hippo Campus - "Golden" (Grand Jury)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Longwave - "Stay With Me" (Bodan Kuma)

Roosevelt - "Shadows" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Indoor Pets - "Hi" (Wichita)

(break)

Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy" (RED MUSIC)

Natalie Prass - "Lost" (ATO)

All Tvvins - "Hell of a Party" (Faction)

Black Belt Eagle Scout - "Soft Stud" (Saddle Creek)

11pm

Villagers - "Fool" (Domino)

Gorillaz - "Sorcererz" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers - "Apocalypse Now (& Later)" (Bloodshot)

(break)

boy pablo - "Losing You" (U OK? / 777)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

Sune Rose - "After All" (Juvenile Delinquent)

Bob Moses - "Enough to Believe" (Domino)

The Parlor Mob - "Setting with the Sun" (Britannia Row/BMG)

Big Red Machine - "I Won't Run From It" (Jagjaguwar/PEOPLE)

(break)

Steven A. Clark - "Found" (Secretly Canadian)

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Methyl Ethel - "Scream Whole" (4AD)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)