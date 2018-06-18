THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Snail Mail - "Heat Wave"

Lindsey Jordan is the woman responsible for Snail Mail, and she's had a pretty good June thus far. Her debut album was released by legendary indie label Matador Records, and she celebrated her 19th birthday. According to her Wikipedia page, we're two days late in wishing her a happy birthday, but better late than never. "Heat Wave" is a lovely indie rock song and it leads the way this week, followed by 23 other slices of brand new goodness.

Enjoy!

10pm

Interpol - "The Rover" (Matador)

Wooden Shjips - "Already Gone" (Thrill Jockey)

Snail Mail - "Heat Wave" (Matador)

(break)

Spiritualized - "A Perfect Miracle" (Fat Possum)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

IDLES - "Danny Nedelko" (Partisan)

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater" (Capitol)

Cullen Omori - "Happiness Reigns" (Sub Pop)

Father John Misty - "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of them All" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Alt-J - "In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) - Twin Shadow Version" (Atlantic/Canvasback)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - "No Place" (Reprise)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

11pm

King Tuff - "Neverending Sunshine" (Sub Pop)

Mitski - "Geyser" (Dead Oceans)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Bells & Circles" (Caroline International)

(break)

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)

Chad Valley - "See Through" (Cascine)

Chromatics - "Black Walls" (Italians Do It Better)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - "Hunnybee" (Jagjaguwar)

St. Vincent - "Fast Slow Disco" (Loma Vista)

Janelle Monáe - "Pynk (feat. Grimes)" (Atlantic/Bad Boy)

(break)

Johnny Marr - "Walk Into the Sea" (New Voodoo)

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice" (Double Double Whammy)

Bob Moses - "Heaven Only Knows" (Domino)