THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Sufjan Stevens - "Lonely Man of Winter (Doveman Mix)"

Sufjan Stevens hasn't released a proper studio album since 2015's magnificent Carrie & Lowell, but he's kept his fans more than satisfied in the past 12 months with the singles "Mystery of Love" and "Tonya Harding," the former being inspired by the film Call Me By Your Name and the latter by none other than you-know-who. This holiday season, we're treated to the release of the rare track, "Lonely Man of Winter," written back in 2007, accompanied by the new Doveman Mix featuring Melissa Mary Ahern.

10pm

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him" (Run For Cover)

Sufjan Stevens - "Lonely Man of Winter (Doveman Mix feat. Melissa Mary Ahern)" (Asthmatic Kitty)

Royal Trux - "Every Day Swan" (Fat Possum)

Mineral - "Aurora" (House Arrest)

Tyler, The Creator - "Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty & Santigold)" (Columbia)

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

Young Fathers - "Border Girl" (Ninja Tune)

Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)

Poppy - "Play Destroy (feat. Grimes)" (Mad Decent)

11pm

Lo Moon - "For Me, It's You" (Columbia)

Mike Krol - "Little Drama" (Merge)

LCD Soundsystem - "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang" (DFA/Columbia)

Hovvdy - "Easy" (Saddle Creek)

Soft Science - "Know" (Test Pattern)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Methyl Ethel - "Real Tight" (4AD)

Pedro the Lion - "Yellow Bike" (Polyvinyl)

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" (ATO)

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Julia Jacklin - "Head Alone" (Polyvinyl)

Iceage - "Balm of Gilead" (Matador)