THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Thom Yorke - "Suspirium"

Video of Thom Yorke - Suspirium

Thom Yorke recently signed on to score the remake of Dario Argento's Suspiria, a 1977 film that was scored by Goblin, who (according to Rolling Stone) was Italy's version of King Crimson. I've yet to see the original or dig into the soundtrack, but judging by the trailer and RS's description of the band that provided the music, both should be a lot of fun. Also fun should be the 2018 version and the updated score.

On to the rest of this week's picks...

10pm

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

IDLES - "Great" (Partisan)

(break)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium" (XL)

Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

NOTHING - "Zero Day" (Relapse)

LCD Soundsystem - "i used to (dixon retouch)" (DFA/Columbia)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

Cat Power - "Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)" (Domino)

(break)

OHMME - "Icon" (Joyful Noise)

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

11pm

Foxing - "Slapstick" (Triple Crown)

Empress Of - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

Low - "Disarray" (Sub Pop)

Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)

(break)

BRONCHO - "Boys Got to Go" (Park the Van)

Luluc - "Kids" (Sub Pop)

Roosevelt - "Forgive (feat. Washed Out)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Teleman - "Song for a Seagull" (Moshi Moshi)

Christine and the Queens - "5 Dollars" (Capitol)

Lost Under Heaven - "For the Wild" (Mute)

(break)

The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories" (4AD)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Hippo Campus - "Bambi" (Grand Jury)