THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt"

Video of Underworld &amp; Iggy Pop - Get Your Shirt

Their songs bookended the film Trainspotting back in 1996, and while overseeing the music for 2017's T2: Trainspotting, Underworld hit up Iggy to see if he'd like to collaborate. The new 4-track EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, is the result and we've already had quite a good time playing "Bells & Circles," and we dig deeper into the EP this week with the track posted above. Damn good stuff, innit?!

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Santigold - "Run the Road" (Downtown)

The Essex Green - "Sloane Ranger" (Merge)

(break)

Anna Calvi - "Hunter" (Domino)

The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover" (AWAL Recordings)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt" (Caroline)

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

Parquet Courts - "Total Football" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)

11pm

Joyce Manor - "Million Dollars to Kill Me" (Epitaph)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Spiritualized - "Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go" (Fat Possum)

(break)

The Greeting Committee - "17" (Harvest)

The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories" (4AD)

Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)

NOTHING - "Blue Line Baby" (Relapse)

Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)

Jungle - "Heavy, California" (XL)

(break)

Viagra Boys - "Sports" (YEAR0001)

Caroline Rose - "Jeannie Becomes a Mom" (New West)

Bob Moses - "Back Down" (Domino)