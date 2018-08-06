THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt"
Do you like Underworld and/or Iggy Pop? Then you'll love this pairing.
Their songs bookended the film Trainspotting back in 1996, and while overseeing the music for 2017's T2: Trainspotting, Underworld hit up Iggy to see if he'd like to collaborate. The new 4-track EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, is the result and we've already had quite a good time playing "Bells & Circles," and we dig deeper into the EP this week with the track posted above. Damn good stuff, innit?!
On to the rest of the picks...
10pm
The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)
Santigold - "Run the Road" (Downtown)
The Essex Green - "Sloane Ranger" (Merge)
Anna Calvi - "Hunter" (Domino)
The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover" (AWAL Recordings)
Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Get Your Shirt" (Caroline)
Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)
Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)
Parquet Courts - "Total Football" (Rough Trade)
Chance the Rapper - "Work Out" (Chance the Rapper LLC)
Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)
Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)
11pm
Joyce Manor - "Million Dollars to Kill Me" (Epitaph)
Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)
Spiritualized - "Here It Comes (The Road) Let's Go" (Fat Possum)
The Greeting Committee - "17" (Harvest)
The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories" (4AD)
Sleaford Mods - "Stick In a Five and Go" (Rough Trade)
NOTHING - "Blue Line Baby" (Relapse)
Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)
Jungle - "Heavy, California" (XL)
Viagra Boys - "Sports" (YEAR0001)
Caroline Rose - "Jeannie Becomes a Mom" (New West)
Bob Moses - "Back Down" (Domino)