THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him"

Video of Varsity - &quot;The Dogs Only Listen to Him&quot; (Official Audio)

Chicago band Varsity leads the way this week and if you like what you're hearing above, be sure to check 'em out at Metro on January 17 along with Snail Mail and another Chicago band, Lala Lala. Tickets here.

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

Indoor Pets - "Being Strange" (Wichita)

Pedro the Lion - "Yellow Bike" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Morrissey - "Back on the Chain Gang" (BMG)

Young Fathers - "Toy" (Ninja Tune)

Iron & Wine - "Last of Your Rock N Roll Heroes" (Sub Pop)

Mike Krol - "Little Drama" (Merge)

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

(break)

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Kurt Vile - "Bassackwards" (Matador)

11pm

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting" (AWAL/Kobalt)

Royal Trux - "Every Day Swan" (Fat Possum)

Poppy - "Play Destroy (feat. Grimes)" (Mad Decent)

(break)

Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him" (Run For Cover)

Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)

LCD Soundsystem - "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang" (DFA/Columbia)

Mineral - "Aurora" (House Arrest)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Holy Ghost! - "Anxious" (BMG)

(break)

Julia Jacklin - "Head Alone" (Polyvinyl)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Soft Science - "Know" (Test Pattern)