THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"

It's a quick turnaround of sorts for Jack Tatum's Wild Nothing. We played the hell out of his 2016 release, Life of Pause, and we're more than happy to hit the ground running with his follow-up, Indigo, to be released on August 31.

Enjoy Wild Nothing, Gang of Youths, MorMor, UMO, and all the rest...

10pm

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)

King Tuff - "Neverending Sunshine" (Sub Pop)

ODESZA - "Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges) [TYCHO Remix]"

(break)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "An Air Conditioned Man" (Sub Pop)

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice" (Double Double Whammy)

Interpol - "The Rover" (Matador)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

Snail Mail - "Heat Wave" (Matador)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

(break)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

Mitski - "Geyser" (Dead Oceans)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Bells & Circles" (Caroline International)

11pm

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - "Hunnybee" (Jagjaguwar)

IDLES - "Danny Nedelko" (Partisan)

Spiritualized - "I'm Your Man" (Fat Possum)

(break)

Mass Gothic - "J.Z.O.K." (Sub Pop)

Alt-J - "In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) - Twin Shadow Version" (Atlantic/Canvasback)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

MorMor - "Waiting on the Warmth" (Don't Guess)

Chromatics - "Black Walls" (Italians Do It Better)

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater" (Capitol)

(break)

Janelle Monáe - "Pynk (feat. Grimes)" (Atlantic/Bad Boy)

Dirty Projectors - "That's a Lifestyle" (Domino)