Live from Chicago's leading blues club Buddy Guy's Legends, the 93XRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast takes place Thursday, June 6th from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Hosted by 93XRT's Tom Marker and Shemekia Copeland, this special takes place on the eve of the Annual Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park. The broadcast will feature live musical performances by The Kinsey Report and The Cash Box Kings!



Admission to the event is FREE for Blues fans 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis.



Those who are not able to drop in, can tune in to 93.1FM, or stream the broadcast live at 93XRT.com.



Thanks to our sponsor Blues on the Fox at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. This year’s Blues on the Fox in Aurora will feature Robert Randolph, Taj Mahal and more!