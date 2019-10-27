Buddy Guy Announces January 2020 Residency At Legend's

Buddy Guy's annual January residency at his club Legend's is a great way to heat up those cold winter nights.

Known as "The Buddy Shows," Guy will be performing 16 shows in total on four consecutive weekends. The first, second, third, and fourth weekend in January from Thursday-Sunday.

The Thursday and Sunday shows will be early starts for Guy with a 9 PM start. Friday will have a 10:30 PM start and Saturday will have an 11 PM start. Each show is 21+.

Tickets are on sale Saturday, November 2nd at 10 AM CST.

For tickets and other details head to buddyguy.com.

