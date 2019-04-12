311 Shares Two New Songs and Makes Album Announcement

Listen to "Don't You Worry" and "Good Feeling"

April 12, 2019
Bob Diehl

The reggae element of the 311 formula starts off “Don’t You Worry,” one of two new songs the band just released in advance of a new album. But we know 311 doesn’t stay in one musical place for very long, and “Don’t You Worry” slowly climbs into a distorted chorus with a message.

“We all go through highs and lows,” frontman Nick Hexum points out. “And lows can often lead to confusion, despair and loneliness. “Don’t You Worry” is about how a friend should react when we sense someone is going through a hard time.”

The second new song that 311 has gifted us with is called “Good Feeling,” and the track lives up to its title as a happy, danceable, island-inspired good time suitable for summer playlists.

“This song is an antidote to all the fear, anger, and division so prevalent in society today,” Hexum explained. “Musically, the song is equally influenced by the pounding rhythms that SA and I discovered when exploring the dancehall street scenes in Jamaica.”

Both tracks will be included on 311’s upcoming 13th studio album Voyager. It will be released on June 28th and you can pre-order it here. 311 will also be on-tour this summer. Check out the list of dates below.

311 SUMMER TOUR 2019

Tue Jul 02

Huber Heights, OH

The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Wed Jul 03

Mt Pleasant, MI

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Fri Jul 05

Clarkston, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat July 06

Tinley Park, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 07

Duluth, MN

Bayfront Festival Park

Wed Jul 10

Bonner Springs, KS

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Fri Jul 12

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat Jul 13

Burgettstown, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 14

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Thur Jul 18

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Fri July 19

Hershey Park, PA

Nitro Circus at Hershey Park

Sat Jul 20

Darien Lake, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Jul 23

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jul 24

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 26

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jul 27

Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Jul 28

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Cred Union Music Pk / Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 30

Atlanta, GA

Cadence Bank Amp. at Chastain Park

Wed Jul 31

Charleston, SC

Volvo Car Stadium

Fri Aug 02

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 03

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 04

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Tue Aug 06

Houston, TX

White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Wed Aug 07

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Thu Aug 08

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Aug 10

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Aug 11

Chula Vista, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16

Sacramento, CA

Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

Sat Aug 17

Portland, OR

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Aug 18

Auburn, WA

White River Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre


 

 

 

