Anthony Kiedis Thrown Out Of Lakers Game

NBA stars Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram weren’t the only ones who had to leave Saturday’s Rockets – Lakers game early. Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis was apparently thrown out of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Hendrix, Allman Brothers

It all started with a brawl involving the three aforementioned players. As Paul was leaving the court after being ejected, video shows Kiedis angrily confronting the Rockets player. Kiedis then becomes more enraged when security tries to hold him back and an unidentified Rockets employee takes issue with his behavior. Kiedis was eventually escorted away from his courtside seat while his friend and bandmate Flea looked on quietly.

AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku — deх (вall dnт lιe)-- (@balldntlie) October 21, 2018

Flea posted a picture of him and Kiedis at the game during happier times on Instagram. He wrote: “At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game.”