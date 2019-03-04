Arcade Fire Preview New Song from Tim Burton's 'Dumbo'

There’s something for everyone in the forthcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo – including alternative music fans. Arcade Fire covers the original film’s “Baby Mine” for the closing credits.

The Canadian indie rockers’ inclusion in the project isn’t completely random. Co-founder Win Butler actually has a connection to the original 1941 movie.

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s,” Butler said in a statement. “When we were asked to do (“Baby Mine") I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire.”

Tim Burton’s Dumbo will hit theaters on March 29th. Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton star. Watch the trailer below.