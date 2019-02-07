Billy Corgan Reunited with Early Smashing Pumpkins Guitar

The psychedelic-painted Fender Stratocaster that Billy Corgan used on the first Smashing Pumpkins album was stolen after a gig in 1992. 27 years later, Corgan has it back.

He told Rolling Stone that a friend came across a picture of the guitar because a Michigan woman was selling it. She had bought it at a garage sale years earlier and wanted to get rid of it. Corgan went to check it out in person and knew for sure that it was the guitar that he used to create the fuzzy distorted sound on 1991’s Gish.

“I always felt the guitar would come back,” Corgan told Rolling Stone. “And I know that sounds strange, but today didn’t surprise me. I always felt the guitar would come back when it was time.”

Corgan said he’s going to take the Strat somewhere to get fixed up and then he’s going to start using it again – just like he did on tracks like “Siva” decades ago.