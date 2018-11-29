Buckcherry Announces New Album, Releases Video For "Head Like A Hole" Cover
Watch the SoCal band's take on the Nine Inch Nails staple
Buckcherry hasn’t released a new album in more than three years, but that’s about to change. Singer Josh Todd – the only original member of the hard-rocking band from Southern California - says the 12-track Warpaint will be released on March 8th.
“Good things come to those who wait, and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint,” Todd said. “We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”
The album will include Buckcherry’s cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Head Like a Hole,” which they just released a video for.
Buckcherry plans to be on the road a lot in 2019. They will play four shows in Southern California in January before heading overseas.
BUCKCHERRY TOUR DATES
January 16 – San Jan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House Concert Hall
January 17 – Santa Clarita, CA – The Canyon
January 18 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon
January 19 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose
February 5 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz
February 6 – Bristol, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
February 8 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire
February 9 – Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom – Asylum
February 10 – Midlands, United Kingdom – O2 Institute
February 12 – Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom – O2 Academy Newcastle
February 13 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Galvanizers
February 15 – Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom – Rock City
February 16 – Oxfordshire, United Kingdom – Q2 Academy Oxford
February 17 – Norwich, United Kingdom – The LCR
February 19 – Bo, Germany – Zehe Bochum
February 20 – Berlin, Germany – Markthalle Berlin
February 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
February 23 – Cervia, Italy – Rock Planet
February 24 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Garage Saarbruken