'Captain Marvel' Inspires New Nine Inch Nails T-Shirt

Brie Larson rocks a NIN t-shirt in the movie

March 8, 2019
Bob Diehl
Brie Larson and Trent Reznor

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers rocks the 90s in Captain Marvel, and now fans can rock right along with her. Larson’s character dons a Nine Inch Nails t-shirt throughout the highly-anticipated film, which led to new item for sale on the NIN webstore:

“Marvel approached Nine Inch Nails about doing a collaborative t-shirt in celebration of the release of Captain Marvel, in which Carol Danvers proudly displays a NIN shirt throughout the film.”

The t-shirt features the recognizable NIN logo surrounded by Captain Marvel’s iconography. The item will only be available for a limited time online.

Among those traveling back to the 90s with Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel include a pre-eyepatch Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the iconic Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and evil Skrull commander Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). 

Get a full behind-the-scenes look at the film in the video below and click here to purchase tickets from Atom Tickets

