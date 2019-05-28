The Cure Performs 'Disintegration' in Its Entirety

Alt rock legends The Cure are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their signature album Disintegration with a string of epic shows in Sydney. Robert Smith and company are performing the 1989 classic in its entirety during a five-show run that began over the weekend.

Three concerts are in the books, with the first one beginning with the album and the second two ending with the album, according to setlist.fm. The rest of the sets and encores was made up of deep cuts and B sides The Cure had rarely or never played live.

If you want more, you’re in luck. The Cure will be live streaming their May 30th show in its entirety on Facebook and YouTube.

The Cure – May 24th – Sydney Opera House – Setlist

Plainsong Pictures of You Closedown Lovesong Last Dance Lullaby Fascination Street Prayers for Rain The Same Deep Water as You Disintegration Homesick Untitled

ENCORE