The Cure Set To Finish Up Work On New Album

Soon to be rock and roll hall of famers The Cure are getting ready to put the finishing touches on their first new album in more than a decade. Frontman Robert Smith said in a recent interview that band members would be heading into the studio in the next month or so.

Related: Def Leppard, Radiohead, Janet Jackson Among Rock Hall Inductees

Smith first talked about the possibility of new music earlier this year. In an interview with BBC 6 Music in April, he said he had been listening to more new music than he ever had before and was inspired to write new songs.

There is no official release date set for a new album, but the summer of 2019 would be good timing. The Cure are booked for several European festivals.

The Cure's last LP was 2008's 4:13 Dream. It was announced on Thursday that the band would be among seven 2019 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They got there on the strength of a catalog of hits - from the upbeat party standard "Just Like Heaven" to the dark, goth "Lullaby."